EAST Wagga-Kooringal unveiled a new recruit in their 84-point thrashing of Coleambally on Saturday.
Wes Clark kicked a goal and showed good signs in his first outing as a Hawk as they ran out convincing winners over the Blues, 19.15 (129) to 7.3 (45).
Clark was cleared from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Friday and was a late call up into EWK's first grade team due to the late withdrawal of Ash Hard with a calf injury.
Clark, who played 23 first grade games for the Goannas, made a winning start to his time at Gumly Oval as the undermanned Hawks proved a class above Coleambally.
The Blues kicked four goals in quick succession early in the second term but otherwise it was EWK who was in complete control for the remainder.
EWK coach Matt Hard was happy with his team's efforts.
"Absolutely. We controlled the play for the majority probably, apart from 15 minutes in the second quarter when they banged on four goals and looked really dangerous," Hard said.
"We steadied the tide and got a few late ones before half-time and gained ascendency. The third quarter we kicked 2.8 and dominated play, we just didn't capitalise on the scoreboard.
"Overall, I was happy with the effort and happy with what we put out there for the majority of the day."
Jarrad Boumann kicked four goals in his return from injury, while Jarrod Turner, Liam Hard and Brocke Argus all chimed in with three apeice.
Turner and Argus were among the Hawks' best, along with Nathan Scott across half-back and Jackson Hughes on-ball.
Liam Hard also made an impression on debut for the club.
"He went alright. Kicked a couple of goals and was lively," Hard said.
"He'll improve with time but it was good to get him out and get him in the colours. He's got a bit of adjusting to do but I think he'll be a good fit for us."
Hard was also pleased to have Clark on board.
"Happy with Wes. He wasn't meant to play ones today but Ash Hard pulled out with a calf," he said.
"He's a good pick up, Wes showed enough today that he's going to be a lively prospect for us. He's got a heap of ability and was good today."
Going into the game without Kyle North-Flanagan and Nick Hull, EWK handed ruck duties to Connor Quade and Joss Cooper and Hard was happy with they performed.
"Very happy. Both Connor Quade and Joss Cooper, filled the void very well. Extremely happy with the way they competed," he said.
The only disappointing aspect of the loss was the loss of Trent Garner to a hamstring injury just before half-time.
"To win by 80 points, if you had of offered me that at 2pm I would have taken it and been happy," he said.
Stanley Tipiloura was a standout in defeat for Coleambally. He kicked three goals and produced some brilliant highlights.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 6.3 12.3 14.11 19.15 (129)
Coleambally Blues 1.0 5.0 6.1 7.3 (45)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 4, J.Turner 3, L.Hard 3, B.Argus 3, R.Bourne 2, J.Tiernan 2, W.Clark 1, K.Rowbotham 1; Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura 3, J.Shaw 1, M.White 1, L.Evans 1, B.Hardy 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: N.Scott, J.Hughes, J.Turner, C.Quade, B.Argus, L.Hard; Coleambally Blues: L.Evans, D.Mader, B.Argus, J.Buchanan, S.Tipiloura.
