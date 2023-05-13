Griffith has continued their undefeated start to the season after claiming a 78-point win against Narrandera.
The Swans got away early kicking six goals to one in the first quarter and eventually went to run out winners 23.8 (146) to 10.8 (68).
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was pleased with the performance from his side that now improves their record to three wins and a draw from their opening four games of the season.
"We were a little patchy but we are obviously happy," Dreyer said.
"We did have an emphasis on defence today and we allowed a few goals in late, but generally it was a good team win."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Rhys Pollock continued his awesome start to the year with another best on ground performance against the Eagles that also included a haul of five goals.
Dreyer was impressed with the effort of Pollock who has arguably been the Swans best player throughout their opening four games.
"He played well Rhys," he said.
"He just continued the way he has started the year and he is obviously a quality player and kicked five goals today.
"He was excellent and certainly knows how to find the footy."
Ruckman Nathan Richards also played well for the Swans and Dreyer is very happy with how he has started the 2023 season.
"Nath is playing very well at the moment," he said.
"Narrandera's got a pretty big ruckman and he gets around the ground and I think Nath got the better of him today which was pleasing.
"He's been in good form as well."
Pollock and Richards weren't the only standouts with Dreyer also pleased with the performances of Ollie Bartter, Alec McCormick, Henry Delves, Dean Simpson and Kahlan Spencer.
The Swans face a huge challenge next weekend as they travel to Maher Oval to take on the in-form Turvey Park.
Despite their strong start to the season, Dreyer confirmed they still had room for plenty of improvement in their performances.
"There is always something to work on," he said.
"We are trying to play a similar game by the sounds of things and we are going to have to be clean and be confident and really be aggressive in our game play.
"We've had a good start to the year and this will be a good gauge of where we sit in the comp this week.
"Then we back it up with Coolamon and Gullie at home, so it's a pretty solid month for us."
Full Time
Griffith 6.1 10.3 19.6 23.8 (146)
Narrandera 1.2 4.3 7.4 10.8 (68)
GOALS: Griffith: R.Pollock 5, S.Daniel 4, H.Delves 3, D.Simpson 2, O.Bartter 2, J.Girdler 1, K.Spencer 1, J.Toscan 1, A.Page 1, K.Ruyg 1, M.Rosengreen 1, B.Spencer 1; Narrandera: J.Powell 4, B.Renet 2, K.Williams 1, L.Mckay 1, K.Bloomfield 1, T.Powell 1
BEST: Griffith: R.Pollock, N.Richards, O.Bartter, D.Simpson, H.Delves, S.Daniel; Narrandera: L.Mckay, J.Powell, J.Smith, K.Williams, H.Odgers, B.Renet
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.