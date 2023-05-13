The Daily Advertiser
Griffith has notched up their third straight victory after defeating Narrandera by 78-points on the road

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 13 2023 - 9:38pm, first published 9:10pm
Griffith's Rhys Pollock was outstanding for the Swans in their big win. Picture by Les Smith
Griffith has continued their undefeated start to the season after claiming a 78-point win against Narrandera.

