The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Barellan enjoy their first win over North Wagga by 57 points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 13 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 8:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Irvin kicked four goals in Barellan's win over North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Riley Irvin kicked four goals in Barellan's win over North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

BARELLAN moved into the Farrer League top five with a 57-point victory over North Wagga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.