BARELLAN moved into the Farrer League top five with a 57-point victory over North Wagga on Saturday.
The Two Blues made it back-to-back wins as they proved too good for North Wagga 12.14 (86) to 4.5 (29) at Barellan Sportsground.
It marked one of Barellan's biggest wins since their return to the Farrer League and also their first victory over the Saints.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder hopes those milestones are all part of a greater journey.
"I did say that in the rooms, I feel like this is our biggest win for sure and we've never beaten North Wagga before in our history so that's a big tick," Lawder said.
"That was part of the motivation, we want to keep ticking those boxes and if we want to play finals, we've got to win these games we're expected to win."
MORE SPORT NEWS
There was little between the two teams early before Barellan kicked six unanswered goals in the second quarter to establish a 38-point lead at half-time.
The Two Blues were wasteful in front of goal in the second half but maintained control of the contest.
Lawder said there was good signs.
"It started to click. Most games this year we've been that little bit off. It was awesome to start to see everything start to click, we've sort of been there or thereabouts," he said.
Hugh McKenzie was best-on-ground for Barellan, while Dean Schmetzer also enjoyed a big game in the midfield. Riley Irvin kicked four goals, his brother Lucas dominated the ruck, while Jake Whyte was strong in defence.
The only concern for Barellan was a shoulder injury to Jack Inglis.
Bailey Clark, Jack Flood and Luke Mauger enjoyed good games in defeat for the Saints.
Full-time
Barellan Two Blues 2.4 8.5 9.10 12.14 (86)
North Wagga Saints 2.2 2.3 3.3 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Barellan Two Blues: R.Irvin 4, W.Ellis 2, H.McKenzie 2, J.Carroll-Tape 2, J.Hillman 1, R.Best 1; North Wagga Saints: L.Mauger 2, W.Harper 1, R.Doneley 1
BEST: Barellan Two Blues Seniors: Not submitted; North Wagga Saints Seniors: Not submitted.
