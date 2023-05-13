A try-scoring blitz to start the second half ensured Tumut won back bragging rights over arch rivals Gundagai.
There was little between the two teams in a scrappy first half at Anzac Park on Saturday,
However things soon changed after the break.
Tumut had an 8-4 lead after both teams struggled to make the most of their opportunities, but the Blues charged out of the blocks.
They scored twice in three plays to blow the game wide open.
Malik Aitken started things off when he just managed to get the ball down in the corner before Brayden Draber capitalised on a bust from Michael Fenn minutes later.
Lachlan Bristow's two sideline conversions had them out to a 20-4 lead. And the tries didn't stop there.
Bristow was thrilled with how his team overcame a number of injury concerns to take a 32-14 victory.
"We spoke about coming out with a lot of energy in the second half, and it was a credit to the boys who came out and did what was asked of them," Bristow said.
"We put the foot on the throat for the first 15 and put them away pretty much."
Coming into the game without co-coach Zac Masters and Jacob Toppin, the Blues lost five-eighth Dean Bristow and replacement forwards Thomas Jeffery and Lewis Arragon in the first half.
Jordyn Maher also didn't finish the game.
Their injury problems are a big concern.
"We've got some injured troops again, which is very frustrating," Bristow said.
"The luck couldn't be any worse for us right now, already losing troops and then four more going down today.
"It just absolutely hurts and we're only four rounds into the season, but we really needed that win and I'm super pleased about it."
Tumut have struggled to score points so far this season, averaging 16 points in their first three games.
However Bristow was pleased with how much better it flowed after staying at halfback despite Toppin's injury last week.
"I've moved to the seven just trying to get a bit of consistency there with our shape," Bristow said.
"I've trained in that position over the last couple of weeks and it's good to see it starting to come together.
"The longer those combinations stick the better we will be.
"We did lose Dean, which didn't help, but the boys adapted to the reshuffle."
After a pretty scrappy start to the clash, Tumut opened the scoring after 22 minutes when Bristow created some space for Fenn to barge over.
Gundagai responded when Mathew Lyons fended off Draber to score with 11 minutes left in the half.
Tumut extended their advantage with a penalty goal just before half-time before the Blues powered away in the second stanza.
They scored the first four tries of the second half with Bristow also going over before Aitken scored his second before the Tigers steadied things a little.
Tries to wingers Jack Lyons and Toby Dasey gave the big home crowd something to cheer for but it was the Blues day as they took home the Riverina Bluebell Cup.
Bristow was thrilled to get one back on their rivals.
"I love this game and there's nothing better than coming over here and beating them in their home town," he said.
"It's the pinnacle of bush rugby league these clashes, the rivalry is very alive at the moment and it makes me so happy to come over here and put in a performance like that in front of their home crowd."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
