Turvey Park are back on the winners list after claiming a strong 85-point win on the road against Leeton-Whitton.
The Bulldogs kicked five goals to one in the opening term and never looked back as they eventually went on to win 19.21 (135) to 7.8 (50).
After going down last weekend to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was pleased with the way his side responded.
"They bounced back really well," Mazzocchi said.
"They got back to some really good ball movement which was good and Leeton surprised me a little bit with the way they move their footy.
"Tommy (Groves) has got them playing a really good brand of footy, so they could transition pretty good.
"But it was just good to get back to the way we play and I think the last couple of weeks we've had a big focus on winning contested footy and we sort of lost our way against Ganmain where we didn't actually use the outside and that's really our strength.
"Whereas today we were good at both and we were able to win it and then we were able to use it on the outside."
Although winning by over 10 goals it was far from a complete performance from the Bulldogs who left a lot of points on the table after kicking 19.21.
Mazzocchi said it was a tad disappointing that they weren't more accurate in front of goal and was hopeful that their accuracy would improve in the coming weeks.
"There was a lot of wasted opportunities and a lot of them were easy," he said.
"I said to them after the game that it's about practising their craft now as we don't want inaccuracy to cost us a game.
"There was probably quite a few set shots that just need to be put away and the boys need to go back and practice their craft."
The Bulldogs midfield responded nicely after getting beaten last weekend with Luke Mazzocchi, Ethan Weidemann and Hayden Smith all starring in the big win.
Mazzocchi said that Luke has enjoyed a solid start to the season and that he should be proud of his efforts against the Crows.
"He's actually had a reasonably consistent start to the season," he said.
"He's got his fitness level at a really good level and he's able to run pretty hard.
"Then today he won a lot of footy on the inside and it really started from the first bounce where he came in off the wing and won a hard contested footy and he just went from there.
"He would've had a lot of football today and used it pretty well, he's having a good season and today was one of his better games."
Full Time
Turvey Park 5.2 10.7 13.15 19.21 (135)
Leeton Whitton 1.3 4.5 6.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 7, L.Leary 3, B.Wallett 3, L.Mazzocchi 2, L.Fellows 2, H.Stapleton 1, H.Smith 1; Leeton Whitton: L.Mahalm 2, D.Hillam 1, J.Ryan 1, J.Turner 1, T.Handsaker 1, J.Broadbent 1
BEST: Turvey Park: L.Mazzocchi, B.Ashcroft, A.Emery, E.Weidemann, L.Leary, H.Smith; Leeton Whitton: J.Turner, L.Mahalm, A.Crelley, J.Norman, J.Rourke, M.Rainbird
