The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park has returned to the winners list after claiming a strong 85-point win against Leeton-Whitton on the road

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 13 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 8:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Ashcroft had a day out in Leeton and finished the afternoon with seven goals. Picture by Les Smith
Brad Ashcroft had a day out in Leeton and finished the afternoon with seven goals. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park are back on the winners list after claiming a strong 85-point win on the road against Leeton-Whitton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.