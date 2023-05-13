A STRONG second half performance helped The Rock-Yerong Creek maintain their perfect start to the Farrer League season on Saturday.
Charles Sturt University threw everything at the Magpies early on but the home team upped the ante after the main break on their way to a 13.18 (96) to 8.7 (55) win at Victoria Park.
It took a goal after the quarter time siren from Todd Hannam to put the Magpies in front for the first time in the game.
There was not much in the game during the first half as TRYC went into half-time with a two-point lead.
After the break, the ladder leaders stepped it up a gear and stretched the margin to 20 points at three-quarter-time.
The Magpies kicked 4.10 in the final term but it was still enough to run out 41-point winners.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said the game was a real battle early on.
"We were pretty ordinary in the first half, pretty flat and we probably weren't playing with any intent," Russell said.
"Our pressure was down and full credit to CSU, their pressure was up and their work-rate was up and they're a fit, young team and they were running on top of the ground and we weren't matching them in that aspect of the game.
"At half-time, we spoke about upping our work rate and being tougher around the contest and I'm not sure if CSU's pressure dropped a little or not but I think we probably went up another gear and opened the game up a bit in the second half."
James Roberts and Dean Biermann again made a big difference in the contest and both finished with three goals apiece. Noah Budd and Will Adams also had strong games in defence.
Liam Lupton aggravated a hamstring injury in the win but TRYC will be without him for the next eight weeks regardless due to an overseas trip.
Lachie Holmes was a standout for the Bushpigs in defeat.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.1 5.5 9.8 13.18 (96)
CSU Bushpigs 2.2 5.3 6.6 8.7 (55)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 3, D.Biermann 3, T.Yates 2, C.Steele 1, J.Hancock 1, L.Lupton 1, J.Kemp 1, T.Hannam 1; CSU Bushpigs: J.Steel 2, J.Collingridge 1, L.Holmes 1, H.Wooden 1, H.warwick 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: C.Steele, N.Budd, J.Kemp, T.Yates, D.Biermann, L.Lupton; CSU Bushpigs: T.Cohalan, L.Holmes, J.Bell, J.Steel, L.Moore, H.warwick
