A FAST start proved the difference as Marrar made it three wins on the trot with a 40-point victory over Temora on Saturday.
A six-goal opening term, including four to coach Cal Gardner, proved the difference as the Bombers ran out comfortable winners 13.9 (87) to 6.11 (47) at Langtry Oval.
The strong start gave Marrar a 30-point lead at quarter-time and full control from there as they never looked troubled from that point.
Temora were much better after quarter-time and controlled periods of the game but missed opportunities in front of goal denied them a chance of putting any scoreboard pressure on the Bombers.
Ultimatey, Marrar had too much speed for Temora and were cleaner with the football going forward.
Gardner, who ended with five goals in a best-on-ground display, was not completely happy with Marrar's performance despite them registering their biggest win of the year.
"Yeah I'm happy but I think we've still got room for improvement," Gardner said.
"We jumped out of the blocks pretty well but we just need to sustain that type of footy. I think we can get more consistent.
"The start is the type of footy that we know we can play. We just need to work on that and stringing as close to four quarters as we can."
A frustrating run continued for Marrar midfielder Zach Walgers, who suffered a bad cork late in the second quarter and played no part in the second half.
With a number of experienced players on the sidelines, there are a number of new faces stepping up for the Bombers.
First-year Marrar players Bryce Mann, Keenan Flood, Mitch Bloomfield and Josh Staines all played well, while teenagers Matt Rynehart, Caleb Walker and Coby Bourke showed good signs.
Gardner said it is a work in progress at Langtry Oval.
"Which is exciting, there has been good opportunity for new blokes to stand up and they're jumping in and standing up which is making our job hard as selectors, which is good," he said.
"As the year goes on, we're quite a young group and a new group to each other as well so as the year goes on, we're gelling more and we're starting to learn how each other play a bit more so we're certainly on the upward trajectory."
Marrar's defence was strong and provided a source of attack through their strong rebound. Liam James continued his strong season, while Fletcher Jenkins was also very good.
Temora were also effective at cutting ball off at half-back with Angus McRae taking a number of intercept marks and was the Kangaroos' best.
Riley Hubbard provided a strong focal point and kicked three goals, while Luke Murray was lively throughout.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers Seniors 6.1 8.5 11.7 13.9 (87)
Temora Kangaroos Seniors 1.1 3.5 4.9 6.11 (47)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: C.Gardner 5, B.Walker 2, M.Bloomfield 2, J.Moye 1, C.Walker 1, N.Molkentin 1, J.Staines 1; Temora Kangaroos: R.Hubbard 3, K.Shea 1, L.Sinclair 1, J.Morton 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: C.Gardner, B.Mann, L.James, F.Jenkins, K.Flood, M.Bloomfield; Temora Kangaroos: A.McRae, N.Stimson, L.Murray, J.Cullen, I.Pattison, J.Morton.
