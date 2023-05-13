The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers have registered their second straight win after defeating Coolamon by 20-points at Robertson Oval

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 13 2023 - 9:55pm
Wagga Tigers' Shaun Flanigan and Coolamon's Jeremy Sykes chase after a loose ball during the Tigers 20-point win at Robertson Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers has re-staked their claim as a genuine contender this season after defeating Coolamon by 20-points at Robertson Oval.

