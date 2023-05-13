Wagga Tigers has re-staked their claim as a genuine contender this season after defeating Coolamon by 20-points at Robertson Oval.
After a tight opening quarter, the Tigers took control after the first break kicking four goals to two and eventually ran out winners 10.11 (71) to 8.3 (51).
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was pleased to grab the win and happy with the maturity shown from his side to fight off multiple challenges from the Hoppers.
"We said after the game that it was probably a pretty mature performance overall," Stephenson said.
"Which for a relatively young group is a good sign and they really challenged us throughout the game.
"I thought they played some seriously good footy, but it was pleasing that the boys responded to the challenge and were up for the fight.
"It was a good win."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After the victory against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Stephenson felt his side had a lot left in the tank and potentially took their foot off the pedal for periods of the game.
While admitting that they still hadn't reached their peak, Stephenson was happy with the continued effort throughout the four quarters.
"We still think there is a certain percent of improvement left in us and I think all sides would be thinking the same way as it's only early in the year," he said.
"It's apples and oranges as they were two different games, that was a game that sort of broke open in the first quarter where this was a game where it took until the third and fourth to be more clearer which way the result was going.
"But it was a hard fought win I thought."
Similar to the Lions win, on-ball trio Shaun Flanigan, Jock Cornell and Jackson Kelly were extremely influential and dominated the clearances for the Tigers.
Stephenson agreed that the trio had been in some dominant form in recent weeks while also acknowledging the efforts of players like Sam McNaughton and Jeremy Piercy who also rotate through the middle.
"Yeah they are," he said.
"Then another bloke who has slipped under the radar the last couple of weeks is Carl Schwenke.
"I think his work around the ruck has been pretty good and he gets involved in the broken bits of play and two weeks in a row he's hit the scoreboard.
"We are really pleased with all four of them that start in there as well as the other guys who come in.
"Sammy McNaughton is super clean, Jez Piercy gives us a bit of drive and a bit of grunt work and takes the game on and then Jesse (Manton) adds a bit of x-factor as well.
"They are a good unit and they work well together."
Starting the season at 0-2 after going down to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Turvey Park, the Tigers have now levelled out their ledger at 2-2.
Stephenson said it was good to be able to bounce back with a couple of strong wins and was hoping that his side could continue to build in the next few weeks with games to come against Leeton-Whitton, Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Narrandera.
"Getting off at 0-2 probably wasn't ideal, but we've given a fair response over the last couple of weeks," he said.
"Two sides that are going to be there about's we've had some good performances against them.
"It's good to be 2-2 and we sort of go from here I suppose."
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 2.3 6.3 8.7 10.11 (71)
Coolamon 1.0 4.1 4.1 8.3 (51)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: J.MANTON 2, J.Cornell 2, C.Pavitt 2, J.Kelly 1, N.Cooke 1, P.Ryan 1, C.Schwenke 1; Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 3, J.Redfern 2, H.Bradley 1, B.Wood 1, J.Maslin 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: J.Kelly, J.Cornell, J.MANTON, H.Kelly, N.Cooke, J.Piercy; Coolamon: N.Pleming, J.Rudd, J.Redfern, A.Clarke, B.Glyde, P.Walker
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.