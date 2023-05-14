Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has admitted that his side has got a bit of work to do after suffering their second loss of the season against Wagga Tigers.
Heading into the season the Hoppers looked to be the team to beat however now sit at 2-2 after their first four games after going down to Turvey Park and now the Tigers.
Barrett said his side were far from their best at Robertson Oval and admitted that there were a series of faults which resulted in the loss.
"It was obviously really disappointing from our end as I still think that we've got a quality side out there but we are not putting it together at the moment," Barrett said.
"In saying that you look at Wagga Tigers team and they've got a ripping team there once they're fully fit.
"I just think their mids outdid our mids today and they were first to the footy and then they got overlap and got on the outside of us.
"They dictated us in those terms and we were too loose around the ground and that hurts as we got stuck to the footy.
"Then once we did that then their backs were really smart and dropped off us and managed to get a couple loose and then they went from there.
"They won it from their back half today, they were really good in their back end and they went from there.
"It's disappointing and I know we look at the score and it's only 20 points, but I reckon it could be a lot worse.
"We showed glimpses of what we can do, but we are just not putting it together for four quarters at the moment."
Although needing to take some steps forward in the next couple of weeks, Barrett said that fortunately they didn't need to make any major changes with the majority of the errors resulting from the basic fundamentals.
"It's just little one percenters," he said.
"It's just the little things like manning up and talk around the contest and we are just not doing that.
"It's not like we've got to reinvent the wheel, it's just little things that are hurting us as the moment and we need to start gelling as a team a bit more.
"That's all it is really and we know that we are not at the standard that we want to be and that's disappointing.
"But we've now got to buckle down and get going."
While unable to take a whole lot of positives out of the loss, Barrett was really impressed with the performance of young Jack Rudd who was outstanding in just his second first grade game.
"For a 16 year old he really showed a bit of heart and his skills were really good," he said.
"I think he had a couple of moments there where he had a couple caught with the ball and he tackled really well.
"For a young fella he really showed what a bit of heart is and it's really good to see.
"Then Nick Pleming and Al Clarke in our midfield were very solid."
