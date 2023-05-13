Tumut 32 d Gundagai 14
Southcity 16 d Albury 12
Turvey Park 19.21 (135) d Leeton-Whitton 7.8 (50)
Griffith 23.8 (146) d Narrandera 10.8 (68)
Wagga Tigers 10.11 (71) d Coolamon 8.3 (51)
Barellan 12.14 (86) d North Wagga 4.5 (29)
Marrar 13.9 (87) d Temora 6.11 (47)
East Wagga-Kooringal 19.15 (129) d Coleambally 7.3 (45)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 13.18 (96) d Charles Sturt University 8.7 (55)
Howlong 15.8 (98) d Billabong 6.8 (44)
Osborne 15.12 (102) d Jindera 9.9 (63)
Lockhart 10.15 (75) d Culcairn 4.13 (37)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 7.10 (52) d Henty 6.8 (44)
Holbrook 16.14 (110) d Brock-Burrum 3.5 (23)
CDHBU 20.14 (134) d Murray Magpies 7.9 (51)
Deniliquin 29 d Griffith 5
Tumut 76 d CSU 5
Waratahs 22 d Ag College 21
Wagga City 76 d Albury 7
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.