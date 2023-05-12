Young's forward depth will be put to the test.
The Cherrypickers are the only unbeaten team in Group Nine after just three rounds but are set to be without a couple of key forwards to take on Temora at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Josh Ayers is set to miss the clash after picking up a lower leg injury in their 32-10 win over Albury.
Ayers didn't train on Friday looking to get the issue assessed and captain-coach Nick Cornish doesn't want to risk the representative forward at this time of the season.
"It's either high in his Achilles or it's his calf but he said he was getting around a lot better every day which is a positive sign," Cornish said.
"I just don't see him playing this week."
Atu Tupou didn't play in their win over Albury and isn't expected to take his place again.
Brock Sing is also out of the side after breaking his eye socket and nose last week.
The teams are playing for the Challenge Cup.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
