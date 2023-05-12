Making a hard time a little easier

It's often said if you don't laugh you cry.
In the context of end-of-life care, it's OK - and important - to do both.
That's according to someone who speaks from experience. Someone who is well known across the Riverina and someone passionate about helping others.
Kay Hull says navigating the medical, financial and legal matters associated with palliative care can be "an absolute minefield of unbelievable difficulties".
While confronting, Mrs Hull believes the topic should be discussed openly to enhance the peace of mind and wellbeing of everyone involved.
So, while it might seems strange to include the words happiness and laughter in discussion about death and the finality of life, the former Riverina MP wants people to know it's OK to crack a smile and laugh.
As the founder of the Palliative Care Enhancement Council, Mrs Hull speaks from experience, having supported her late daughter-in-law Tonie, who died from aggressive brain cancer last year.
Today she shares her own palliative care story, ahead of an upcoming forum on the topic, in the hope that others feel more comfortable to seek help if they need it and know where to find it.
The forum aims to help those who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, their families, and those involved in their care. It will be held at the Civic Theatre on May 16 from 6.30pm.
Speakers will cover a range of topics - accounting and legal advice, managing terminal illness, palliative care at home, palliative care after hours, emergency department management and hospice options - and conclude with an open Q&A session.
There's no doubt people affected by a terminal diagnosis, and their loved ones, can find the process of accessing services or getting support overwhelming and extremely difficult.
"We've got to live and give life rather than be unknowingly taking life away from that person simply because we step around it," Mrs Hull says.
"The privilege is the amount of happiness we're able to bring - and tears of laughter in a pretty sad journey, rather than a miserable time."
The reality is everybody's going to die at some point.
Look after yourself and others - and, just as importantly, be prepared.
