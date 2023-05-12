Waratahs reshuffle the deck ahead of COL Cup clash

Waratahs are expecting to be without star flanker Liam Krautz for at least the next six weeks.
The two-time Bill Castle Medal winner re-aggravated a shoulder issue in the narrow loss to Wagga City last week.
Scans have revealed a small fracture.
Waratahs are still unsure how long he will be sidelined but are looking to take a more conservative approach.
"We're probably going to go conservatively with him being a bit of a veteran of the zone his body won't bounce back as quickly as it used to," coach Nick McCarthy said.
"He'll sit out for at least a month, we'll reassess at that time then start to bring his conditioning back up and hopefully we will have him back somewhere between the 6-8 week mark."
Despite the blow, McCarthy is confident the club has the depth to cover the loss.
Especially after making plenty of changes throughout the season.
"It is a blow but in saying that at the same time we've really only had him for a game and a half so far this year," McCarthy said.
"We will just go with guys we trusted to fill those holes when he's been unavailable."
Their depth will be put to the test and Krautz one of a number of changes ahead of the clash for the COL Cup with Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Captain Harry Hosegood will also miss the clash along with Mesu Navakayala, Henry Chamberlain and Harry Middlebrook.
However Eroni Naua returns from suspension while David Capp, Will Beggs and Nick Johnston come into the side.
McCarthy is looking to hit back from their lone loss of the season when they take on his former club.
After winning the cup for the first time since Andy Stanham's death in 2018, Ag College captain Will Quirico is determined to hold onto it in what shapes as a big day for the club who also have a reunion of their 1983 premiership success.
"It's a big goal going into it to retain the cup," Quirico said.
"We've had a couple of good games but it doesn't mean much coming into this, the focus is just on this game and retaining the cup."
Tom Heilman returns for Ag College.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
