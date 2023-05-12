The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rex founding father Max Hazelton honoured as Wagga pilots graduate in special cermony

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 12 2023 - 10:55pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Hazelton (left), Max Hazelton award recipient Luke Kelly and Australian Airline Pilot Academy executive chairman Chris Hine at the pilot graduation ceremony on Friday. Picture supplied
Toby Hazelton (left), Max Hazelton award recipient Luke Kelly and Australian Airline Pilot Academy executive chairman Chris Hine at the pilot graduation ceremony on Friday. Picture supplied

Two Wagga graduate pilots have received a special award honouring the memory of a pioneering aviator and founder of Rex Airlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.