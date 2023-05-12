Two Wagga graduate pilots have received a special award honouring the memory of a pioneering aviator and founder of Rex Airlines.
On Friday, Rex congratulated Luke Kelly and Luke Morris as inaugural recipients of the Max Hazelton Award for the most outstanding cadet pilot in the latest of the airline's graduating classes.
The awards were presented at a special ceremony in Sydney by Toby Hazelton, son of the legendary aviator and one of the founders of Rex who passed away on April 9 aged 94.
Both Mr Kelly and Mr Morris were among 16 Rex cadet pilots to graduate from the Wagga-based Australian Airline Pilot Academy (AAPA).
Rex was formed in 2002 via a merger of Wagga-based Kendell Airlines with Hazelton Airlines in the Central West, and the company maintains a pilot academy at Wagga airport.
Mr Hazelton said it was an honour to attend the graduation ceremony and present the new award in memory of his late father.
"I was honoured and proud to be asked to present the award on behalf of my father," he said.
Max Hazelton founded their airline company in 1953 with his brother Jim, starting with just one Auster Aiglet aircraft offering charter services from a farm near Toogong in the state's central west.
"Through his career with Hazelton Airlines, he has always had a lot of respect and treated his employees like family," his son Toby Hazelton said.
Mr Hazelton said it was great having an award named after his father.
"He was very proud that [Rex] continued and developed the [pilot academy]," he said.
Rex launched its unique Pilot Cadet Program in December 2007 to combat a worldwide pilot shortage.
Most of the graduates, who are now fully qualified professional pilots, will join Rex as First Officers on the airline's fleet of Saab 340 turboprop aircraft in the coming months.
AAPA's Executive Chairman, Chris Hine congratulated the graduates.
"The future for all of you has never been brighter - the skills you now possess are in high demand and I am delighted to officially welcome you into the Rex family. I know you will do us proud."
Three cadets, including Mr Kelly, who completed their training in April 2020 but were never formally recognised at graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic, were also honoured.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
