Live coverage: May 13-14 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, Gundagai will look to secure their second win of the season when they host Tumut while Southcity will go up against Albury in a Saturday twilight fixture starting at 5pm at Harris Park.
On Sunday, Young will look to continue their strong start to the season when they host Temora at Alfred Oval.
In the Riverina League, Wagga Tigers host Coolamon in what should be an interesting contest between two genuine contenders.
Narrandera host Griffith while Turvey Park will look to bounce back with a victory on the road against Leeton-Whitton.
On Sunday, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong host Collingullie-Glenfield Park in a grand final rematch with the Lions coming off a strong victory at home last weekend.
Farrer League action sees Barellan host North Wagga while Temora will travel to Langtry Oval to face Marrar.
East Wagga Kooringal are at home against Coleambally while the undefeated The Rock-Yerong Creek host Charles Sturt University.
In Southern Inland, Wagga City host Albury while CSU are on the road up against Tumut.
Deniliquin play host to Griffith while Ag College and Waratahs will do battle for the COL Cup.
South Wagga will play host to Tumut on Saturday afternoon the open the weekends Football Wagga action while Tolland play Cootamundra, Wagga United host Leeton and Lake Albert go up against Young on Sunday.
Follow all the action.
