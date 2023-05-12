A man has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a head-on crash involving two vehicles on the Snowy Mountains Highway on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the highway just west of Adelong about 2.30pm, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and were told the vehicles had been involved in a head-on crash.
The driver of one vehicle - a man believed to be aged in his 40s - has been flown to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle - a man and woman believed to be aged in their 60s - were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries, before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital as a precaution.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The crash closed the highway in both directions but the road was reopened just before 5pm.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
