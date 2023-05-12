A new bakery in Wagga's south is providing people with disabilities a chance to gain confidence and find a pathway to mainstream employment.
Oscars on Bourke is the latest addition to the Tolland Shopping Centre, serving up fresh bread, sandwiches, wraps and rolls, but for owner Drew Adams, the real end product is his staff.
The cafe has been open for three months and has a roster of 8 employees with disabilities including mild-to-moderate intellectual disabilities, as well as people with mental health issues.
Mr Adams owns disability support services provider Empower Riverina, as well as Melba's Bakehouse, and the idea for Oscars came from a conversation with a client who hated his job and was looking for something new.
"We actually put him through a hospitality course .... and we decided we'd put him on at Melba's and he's just come ahead in leaps and bounds, he's been with us for four years now and I don't think he's ever had a day of sick leave," she said.
"We were actually looking to sell the site here, which after COVID was very difficult, but then decided that we'd actually turn it into a disability cafe where we can actually bring the guys, teach them the skills they need in hospitality ... with the view that hopefully we can train them to the point where we can actually move them out into the workforce," he said.
And he hopes that eventually more businesses will take a chance on people with disabilities.
Mainstream businesses may not know that most NDIS packages have employment support built in, Mr Adams said, so employers can use that for on the job training or to bring in support workers until the staff member can feel comfortable in the workplace.
"I'd really like to see disability employment services actually engage with more mainstream employers to let them know the benefits of actually having someone with a disability."
"They're thorough, they are loyal ... a lot of the guys we deal with have autism and they're so fixated on getting things right."
Mr Adams said regular employment and training can offer so much to their staff, especially in the confidence stakes.
Staff member Hayden Bowman, 19, has Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD and said his new role has helped develop his social skills.
"My confidence has definitely grown, I find it easier to talk to people now, I approach people more often, I've been a lot better," he said.
Store manager and former Empower support worker Zara Beasy loves seeing the change in people as they learn the ropes.
"I love how the participant comes in and they don't really know what they're doing and we can teach them new life skills," she said.
"It's great when you can actually walk away for a second and see them serve.
"I love it."
Mr Adams said the cafe's ethos has caught on and other local providers have been reaching out to see if they can place clients in regular employment and he hopes they can continue to build the roster.
At present most employees work around 8 hours a week and, unlike many employment opportunities for people with disabilities, all staff are paid award wages, Mr Adams said.
Oscars on Bourke is open Monday to Friday, 7 am to 2pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm.
