Oscars on Bourke is giving Wagga residents with disability a pathway to employment

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 12 2023 - 10:55pm, first published 7:00pm
Hayden Bowman, who has ASD and ADHD, says his confidence interacting with people has grown since starting at Oscars on Bourke, a bakery which employs and gives people with disabilities hospitality experience. Picture by Madeline Begley
A new bakery in Wagga's south is providing people with disabilities a chance to gain confidence and find a pathway to mainstream employment.

