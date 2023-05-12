Scott Muir will bring up a milestone in one of the biggest games of the season.
Group Nine's leading referee will be in charge of his 500th game when Gundagai takes on Tumut at Anzac Park on Saturday.
"It's all scripted pretty well as it doesn't get much bigger than Gundagai-Tumut at Anzac Park," Muir said.
"It's all fallen into line pretty well."
Muir made his Group Nine debut at Eric Weissel Oval in round two of 1993 in the Sullivan Cup game between Kangaroos and Young.
It was one of his eight under 16s games to go along with 35 under 18s, two leaguetag, 75 reserve grade and what will be 380 first grade games on Saturday.
Muir can't believe how it's unfolded.
"Back in the day I would have been happy to just do one season of first grade but one has rolled into the next," he said.
"It doesn't seem that long but when you see the next generation of footballers when you've referred their fathers the penny drops you've been around for a while but I'm still enjoying it and that's probably the key.
"We're no different to a footy club and have a pretty strong social group, enjoy our trips away, enjoy the footy and I think having family involved heaps as well."
Refeering is a real family affair in the Muir household and daughters Sarah-Jane and Amalee have followed in his footsteps.
"Both my daughters are involved and that keeps me going as well," Muir said.
"There's been a few family combinations over the years."
The 51-year-old, who has refereed six first grade grand finals, has toyed with the possibility of retiring a number of times.
However by the time pre-season comes around Muir is ready to get back into the action.
"I've been saying one more year for about 10 years but I'm still probably still holding the baton and trying to keep the standard," Muir said.
"This year it's going to be really tight and I'd be really happy for the guys, and would be the first to shake their hands.
"Benny Whitby is having a really strong season, Dwyane Ryan has a lot of experience, Sam Went is in there and young Isaac Cornell is one to watch as well and I don't think he's far away from first grade either. There's a lot of competition and at the end of the day I'm towards the end of my career not the start."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
