The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Former Turvey Park junior Billy Glanvill says homesickness brought him back to the Ovens and Murray Football League after a brief stint in the SANFL

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Glanvill feels comfortable again in life and football after a short stint in the SANFL. He played two games at state level. Picture by Mark Jesser
Billy Glanvill feels comfortable again in life and football after a short stint in the SANFL. He played two games at state level. Picture by Mark Jesser

Billy Glanvill admits it was homesickness which brought him back last week to the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.