Through the pages of Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
A meeting held at the Senior Citizens Centre in Tarcutta Street was one of 73 state crime and safety meetings being held this week simultaneously across NSW addressing crime rates in rural communities.
The new $1.5 million cheese factory at Charles Sturt University will soon begin production following the appointment of a full-time cheesemaker.
John Dwyer, chairman of the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home, officially opened the Bruce Harding Garden Courtyard dedicated to the late Dr Bruce Harding in honour of his work with the elderly.
Principal Peter Dewhirst warned Saint Michael's Regional High School students that the school will not tolerate any drug use.
Jason Nissan's sales manager Stephen Hodgson and dealer principal Paul Smithson were rewarded for excellent customer service after being named winner of a Nissan customer satisfaction award.
Trinity Senior High School won the final against Port Macquarie in the State CCC hockey carnival held in Wagga this week.
Wollundry Rotary Club celebrated 20 years since it was first established in the city.
Uranquinty man, Alan Barnes had his almost shoulder length hair cut by barber John Roy, raising $3000 for Camp Quality.
Rhonda Winson was elected as chairperson of the Riverina branch of the Real Estate Institute of NSW.
Two derelict school buildings moved to the corner of Kooringal and Lake Albert roads have been transformed into a new complex for the Apostolic Church boasting worship area, conference rooms, a creche and kitchen.
Chairman Pat Brassil, general manager Gerald Pieper and director of engineering Murray Nash are pictured in the Daily Advertiser looking over plans for the new Riverina Water County Council building in Hammond Avenue.
Brian Hill, Harry Ivimey, Glen Diggins, and Dave Mundy were among those attending the Wagga City Rugby Club's black-tie ball this week.
Dave Warman won the coveted Tony Merrigan Trophy for the RSL Cricket Club's annual cricketer of the year award.
A six-member delegation from Wagga City Council presented an abattoir development submission to the Minister for Agriculture, Mr GR Crawford.
Mr Gerry Harvey, a director of Norman Ross Discounts, is in Wagga this week, seriously considering the establishment of a branch in Wagga.
College Principal, Dr CD Blake said that the Riverina College of Advanced Education would purchase computer facilities costing about $100,000 over the next two months.
Wagga Leagues Club presented several sets of new guernseys to Wagga Sub Junior Rugby League teams.
Mr Tom Port, the longest-ever serving employee with WG Huthwaite and Co Pty Ltd, retired this week after 50 years' service and was presented with a gold watch by managing director, Mr BF Greenway.
Mr Milton Taylor told the Wagga District UFWA Conference that shearer numbers have almost halved in the last 10 years.
A 37-year-old accountant was placed on a five-year good behaviour bond for larceny when he appeared in Wagga Quarter Sessions.
Wagga Apex Club is conducting a special sale of donated sheep to raise funds for two special lift chairs used in geriatric treatment.
Wagga and District soil conservationist, Mr Allen Plummer, 48, died in a road accident at Henty.
A contract was signed with Buckman's Wagga for construction of the Riverina College of Advanced Education Administration building.
Pitmans Television are advertising quality guitars from $14.95.
Quinlivan's Jeanery, in the Golden Square car park, are advertising Men's Jumbo Cord Jeans in the latest colours to clear at $5.95.
Huthwaites are advertising a drive-in parcel pick-up with this week's specials including French Fried Potatoes, 2lb for 55 cents, 12 Party Pies for 73 cents and Deluxe Cake mixes just 19 cents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.