The operator behind the controversial multi-billion dollar EnergyConnect project will look to build bridges with Riverina residents as they open their first ever information centre aimed at boosting their community presence.
Transgrid has snapped up the old Elders building on Kincaid Street in central Wagga so residents have a place they can give feedback on major projects and learn more about a wide range of transmission operations.
The energy giant will spend $1.5 million turning the prominent Wagga storefront into 'one stop shop' with flexible workspaces for Transgrid employees, as well as a discovery space focused on education for secondary students.
That's alongside a community engagement space for informing landowners and the wider community about projects and what they can expect and spaces for community groups to be able to utilise.
Transgrid stakeholder and community engagement lead Rebecca Peel said it was important for Transgrid to provide an open line of communication with residents.
"Transgrid has never had a community facing building before where people can access information and access people without having to make an appointment," she said.
"It's a building everyone knows within, probably a 200km radius," she said.
The controversial EnegryConnect project will see construction of a new 900km electricity transmission line, stretching from Wagga to Robertstown in South Australia, with a connection to Red Cliffs in Victoria.
The $1.9 billion project is set to pass through the southern edge of Wagga, with the transmission towers ranging from 30 to 65 metres high and spaced between 400 and 600 metres apart.
But it has faced community opposition along its proposed route, including Wagga residents and politicians.
Some farmers impacted by the project have criticised Transgrid's community relations in the past, with one couple telling tale of being victims of "bullying behaviour" at the hands of Transgrid employees.
The Centre will look to ease those tensions and 'boost Transgrid's community presence', according to a development application.
The space will include a yarning circle, a culturally appropriate space to recognise and include First Nations people, a "core commitment" of their reconciliation Action Plan, said executive general manager of corporate and stakeholder affairs Maryanne Graham.
"And acknowledgement of our presence on Wiradjuri land. Transgrid is a part of the Wagga community and we are committed to all in the community," said Ms Graham.
The centre is due to be open in early 2024.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr has previously said Transgrid should "seriously consider" building at least a section of the project underground.
"Given that this is an investment for the next 70 or 80 years, I just want the government to think it through carefully, making the best investment now," he said.
"We have had six significant modifications made to the route to try and make sure that as few as possible landowners are affected, but at the end of the day, it's still going to go through people's property, it's still going to go over the landscape."
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
