Transgrid, operator of controversial multi-billion-dollar EnergyConnect looks to make friends in Wagga

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:30pm
Transgrid's community and stakeholder engagement lead Rebecca Peel says the new centre will be the first of its kind. Picture by Les Smith
The operator behind the controversial multi-billion dollar EnergyConnect project will look to build bridges with Riverina residents as they open their first ever information centre aimed at boosting their community presence.

