One of Coolamon's most experienced players will notch up a major milestone on Saturday with Hayden Bradley set to run out for his 150th first grade game for the Hoppers in their clash against Wagga Tigers.
Bradley made his first grade debut in 2011 for the Hoppers and has since cemented his spot in the senior side which included being a part of the 2013 premiership team.
The 28-year-old utility was looking forward to bringing up the milestone in what will be an exciting clash between two genuine contenders at Robertson Oval.
"I'm super stoked," Bradley said.
"It's going to be a great day and a good hit out I think.
"They have obviously got Murray (Stephenson) back and it's his first game back for the year.
"They will be up and about that's for sure."
Bradley and Marshal Macauley are the only two members of that 2013 premiership side still playing for the Hoppers in 2023 and have gone full circle since once being teenagers themselves in a very experienced side.
Bradley says he enjoys being one of the more experienced players at the club and is loving watching the younger Hoppers come up and cement their spot in first grade.
"We are the only ones left and we are the older ones now," he said.
"It's good having Marshal there as he's got plenty of experience and just a great guy who is very passionate about his footy.
"It's also good to see the juniors come up and they are playing good footy as well."
Coolamon enter the clash with a record of 2-1 after recording wins against Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera while the Tigers currently sit at 1-2 but are coming off a strong 57-point win at home against reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Bradley believed that not much would separate the two teams on Saturday and that any lapses from either side would be costly.
"You're going to need a four quarter effort with no lapses," he said.
"I think its going to come down to the last quarter that's for sure.
"Both teams are firing and it's going to be a great hit out."
A stalwart of the club, Bradley says he loves playing for the Hoppers and was hopeful they could get some momentum rolling ahead of a tough month ahead that includes games against Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Griffith and GGGM.
"It's a great community and a good local town," he said.
"Everyone gets around you and hopefully we can get a good win this weekend and build something for the rest of the year and hopefully win a flag at the end of it."
