Wagga City Wanderers are heading into their second game with ANU on solid footing.
After coming home with a 7-0 win, in the snow, last weekend, assistant coach Gary Lyons said the side is going from strength to strength.
"I think everyone's in a really positive frame of mind," Lyons said.
"Last weekend the girls really, really come together well, although the conditions were difficult, the intent in the passing and the positioning was really good."
Defeating ANU 3-1 in their first meeting of the year, Lyons said they head into this week's game with a better understanding of what to expect.
"They caught us off guard a couple of times with some quick attacks, some quick transitions into attack but I think this time round, we've got Ava Tuksar back, who is a really key defender, so it's good to have that experience in the background," Lyons said.
"The girls as a whole since that first round have come together really well."
Playing on a synthetic turf Lyons said the Wanderers have a slight disadvantage as they adjust in-game to the playing conditions.
With good vibes at the club and the side enjoying their progression through the year, Lyons said the team's success is a reflection of their surroundings.
Support from the second grade side, with several players stepping up to come off the bench for first grade has also contributed to their season start.
"Claire Foley and Grace Hollow have been fantastic coming off the bench, and they're both versatile players," he said.
Their versatility will be put to the test this weekend with both a chance to pull on the gloves to step into keeper.
Regular keeper Ebony Warner-Chilstone is out with injury, and while Susan Waia stepped in last week, they may shake it up for this weekend's game.
Wagga City Wanderers play ANU in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
