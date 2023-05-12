The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Wanderers are entering their clash against ANU on solid footing after recording a 3-1 victory in their earlier contest this year

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 12 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
Susan Waia stepped in as goal keeper for the Wanderers in last week's 7-0 win. Picture by Suzie Lyons
Susan Waia stepped in as goal keeper for the Wanderers in last week's 7-0 win. Picture by Suzie Lyons

Wagga City Wanderers are heading into their second game with ANU on solid footing.

