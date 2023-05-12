Member for Wagga Joe McGirr will chair a committee looking into rural and regional health, the NSW health minister has announced.
Health minister Ryan Park appointed a legislative assembly select committee to examine how many of the recommendations from the Upper House Inquiry into Rural and Regional Health have been implemented so far.
Consisting of MPs from regional and rural electorates, Dr McGirr called for the committee to be established so work on improving rural health outcomes continues.
He said the committee's initial focus would be about strengthening workforces, but mental health, Aboriginal Health, primary care and nursing and midwifery were other important issues to be addressed.
"The key here is that work had begun under the previous government, and I want to thank Bronnie Taylor in particular," he said.
"What we need to do is find out what has been done, what needs to be done and if there are roadblocks in getting things done."
Mr Park said the committee would help ensure all 44 recommendations from the inquiry are implemented, one of which was that the state and federal government should work on a 10-year strategy to boost the numbers of healthcare workers in regional areas.
It will also look into funding and performances of relevant government agencies as well as inspect healthcare settings in NSW.
"Every person in NSW, no matter where they live, has the right to safe, quality medical care," Mr Park said.
"The Rural and Regional Health Inquiry, which I fought so hard to establish in opposition, highlighted the crisis facing rural, remote and regional services such as these, and this Select Committee will ensure they get the support they need to care for their local communities."
Dr McGirr said lower regional healthcare systems continued to be in "crisis".
"It is unacceptable that the life expectancy of those in the regions is less than those in metropolitan areas," he said.
Dr McGirr acknowledged the support of his crossbench colleagues, including Member for Murray Helen Dalton, Member for Orange Phil Donato and Member for Ballina Tamara Smith.
The final report from the committee is due two years after the first meeting.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
