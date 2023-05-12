After a honourable performance against the reigning champions last weekend, Wagga Heat will look to repeat that effort on Saturday as they look to notch up their first win of the season against Newcastle.
Wagga Heat's Jacob Edwards agrees that the performance was a massive step in the right direction and hopes they are able to record their first victory at their new home against the Falcons.
"The start of the season hasn't been the greatest for us," Edwards said.
"But we are looking to get a win up our sleeves against Newcastle on Saturday.
"I thought we played pretty well against the reigning champs and we kept with them until early in the fourth quarter.
"They then started knocking down threes and hitting their shots, but I thought we played pretty well against them."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Edwards is optimistic that their first win isn't too far away with a couple of positive performances building faith in the group that they can play some pretty competitive basketball.
"Yeah I don't think we are too far off," he said.
"Especially after playing Hills, I think we are ready to get a win on the board.
"I think we've just been having a couple of quarters where we've turned the ball over or are a bit down on ourselves.
"The opposition then end up building a bigger lead and we are playing catch up most of the time. But in the last couple of games we've done pretty well, so hopefully that will get us toward the win."
The Heat used a nicely timed bye to have a bit of a play around with their game plan and Edwards believes that the shift has resulted in some better performances over the past couple of weeks.
"I think it's working out pretty good," he said.
"Having our big man down the perimeter has opened up driving lanes and it's given a lot more opportunity for people cutting through and getting easy buckets."
Although starting the season with six straight losses, Edwards said the Heat are still keeping the faith and feels they are building some real momentum.
"We are all staying pretty confident," he said.
"We are just trusting the process and especially after last week I think we are really up and about."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.