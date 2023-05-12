New look for Gundagai on massive day of rugby league

Gundagai will have a new look as part of a massive day taking on arch rivals Tumut.
The Tigers will wear a special jumper for Riverina Bluebell when the two teams face off at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Games between two rivals are always big occasions but with the charity partner, Gundagai holding their 1983 premiership reunion as well as the junior gala day.
There will be 27 games of footy in total and Gundagai co-coach Blake Dunn is looking to rise to the occasion to make it two wins in a row.
"For us it's about continuing to find improvements as there's certainly a lot we can still improve on," Dunn said.
"I thought we showed good fight in the last game against Temora and I'd like to think that would be there again on the weekend.
"It will be a big day for the town, it always is when you play Tumut and we're looking forward to it.
"We're pretty privileged and fortunate to play in games like this a couple of times a year as there wouldn't be much like it in bush footy."
READ MORE
Wilson Hamblin is looking forward to his first experience against Tumut after making the move to Gundagai.
After playing for Brothers last year, he's already had a very different perspective of Anzac Park and expects things to go to a whole new level on Saturday.
"It's been a pretty good change and I'm enjoying the one-team town community where everyone gets behind you," Hamblin said.
"I've only had one home game but they certainly like to let the fireworks off, it's pretty fun on the other side of the fence this side not being the one being booed at."
Gundagai are set to have one change to their line up with Jack Lyons coming back onto the wing after missing the win over Temora with a neck issue.
Toby Dasey keeps his spot on the other edge with Will Murray dropping back to the bench.
Both teams lost their first two games of the season before getting off the mark last week.
Dunn believes it only adds to the importance of the clash for both sides.
"It's always a tough game, it doesn't matter where either side is positioned," he said.
"We're both probably in a position at the start of the year where we really don't want to be but I'm sure they aren't panicking and neither are we. It will be good for either side to get a win this weekend."
Riverina Bluebell committee member Mick Graham is thrilled to be involved in the rivalry with both towns identified as high risk areas.
"Our main mission is to make people aware of mental health issues and where to get help," Graham said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.