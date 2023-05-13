Wes Fang has hit out at Nationals Party colleague Ben Franklin for diminishing the party's numbers in the NSW Legislative Council.
Mr Franklin's nomination for Legislative Council President caused tension in the Nationals party room, culminating in a leadership spill that saw Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders replace Paul Toole as NSW Nationals party leader.
Mr Franklin's bid for the president's chair was ultimately successful, despite the ongoing objections of his colleagues. The consequence is there will be one less Nationals vote in the NSW upper house, giving Labor a practical majority on most matters, in spite of the chamber's 21 - 21 split.
Wagga MLC Wes Fang said it was disappointing one of his colleagues had broken ranks for what he viewed as a self-serving act.
"This person has just been reelected for eight years. That he has taken the chair has ramifications I don't think the average person understands," he said.
"We'll now be down a number in a 21 - 21 parliament, which is likely to mean Labor has control of both houses.
"I feel like we've been sold out by a colleague, and he's just taken his 30 pieces of silver and run."
Mr Fang previously served in a presiding officer role as the deputy president of the Legislative Council - a role he has given up in opposition to take on a new role in shadow cabinet.
Following the Nationals Leadership spill, a coalition cabinet reshuffle saw Mr Fang given the roles of Shadow Assistant Minister for Police and Emergency Services. He said he thought he could better serve the needs of Regional Australian in these roles in opposition.
"I'm really excited - this is my first role in a ministry," he said.
"The way that I approach situations is well served by being in opposition.
Mr Fang may have a role in mending bridges between the coalition and some emergency service providers, who vocally campaigned against the coalition in the recent state election.
Their stated reason for this was the abolition of the public sector wages cap, which saw support for emergency services decline on a per-capita basis throughout the coalition government's time in office.
Mr Fang said he thought emergency service workers were already come to the realisation the new government didn't intend to honour it's promises.
"Since they've come to power, they've said absolutely nothing around what they're going to do in relation to public sector wages," he said.
"The Health Services Union (HSU) have come out and said they want quicker action.
"It's as if they weren't prepared, and don't know what they're going to do on the issue."
Mr Fang has also slapped down rumours he is planning on leaving Wagga, saying they were without basis.
"People have literally been saying that since I was first elected - I'm a National, and we serve the regions," he said.
"I'm flying to Wagga two hours - I'm not going anywhere."
Ben Franklin MLC and Labor Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib were contacted for a response, but did not reply prior to publication.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
