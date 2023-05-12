There is hope on the horizon for motorists in the region's northwest after a timeline to reopen a Riverina highway was announced this week.
Work to restore access on the Cobb Highway between Booligal and Ivanhoe is set to begin this month following the road's forced closure due to flooding last year.
Maintenance crews will start work to fix the section of highway on May 29.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the priority is to open to the Cobb to single lane traffic while works to fully restore the damaged section is being completed.
"I understand the concerns and frustrations of locals and businesses, roads like the Cobb Highway are vital to keeping our regional communities connected," Ms Aitchison said.
"When the Member for Murray raised this issue with me I requested an update from Transport for NSW and I've been advised repair works will take place this month to allow for a single lane to be open by July.
"I understand Transport for NSW has been working with the community to ensure local access for short periods of time but I conveyed the need for through access before the full repairs are completed, which is expected to be in August this year."
Repairs have been delayed largely due to the type of work required to fix the road, which requires dry ground. Undertaking repair work earlier has also been impacted by material shortages.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said relief was on the way for members of her community.
"I've been assured work to reopen the Cobb Highway between Booligal and Ivanhoe is being prioritised so locals and business aren't left stranded without any answers," Ms Dalton said.
"I've been chasing answers from state government prior to the election on this issue and when I raised it with the new Minister she took quick action with her department to get some certainty.
"I'll continue to advocate for better roads in my electorate."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
