Impact. That's the key to a truly great picture, according to Rotarian and professional photographer John Egan.
"When somebody looks at something and says 'wow'," he said.
"Photos can communicate and they can give you a sense of wonder, there's a mystery about photography."
Mr Egan was discussing the art of photography as he prepared for the Rotary Club of Wollundry Wagga photo competition and exhibition which starts on Saturday, May 13.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Over 280 individual images have been entered by amateur and semi-professional photographers from around the Riverina and beyond.
Photos can communicate and they can give you a sense of wonder, there's a mystery about photography.- Photographer John Egan
They'll be judged across four categories - landscape, portrait, general and junior category - all with a chance of winning a slice of $4000 in prize money.
This is their second photo competition, which was devised during the pandemic as an alternative to the food and wine festival which was under threat that year. Mr Egan hopes the competition can now be a yearly event.
The winners will be drawn on Friday evening with the exhibition open from Saturday at 70 Fitzmaurice Street. Gold coin donation upon entry.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.