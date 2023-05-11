Emergency crews are working to remove a crashed truck from train tracks.
The Woolworths vehicle left the Hume Highway while travelling north about 12.40pm on Thursday.
The truck has become stuck on train tracks near the Olympic Highway.
The incident is causing minor delays to northbound traffic, with one lane closed and speed restrictions in place.
An alert notes a tow truck is attending the scene.
It's unclear how long it will take to clear the scene.
