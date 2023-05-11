Scorchers look to use confidence boost in St Patrick's game

Wagga Scorchers will look to capitalise on the good vibes following their first win of the year last weekend.
Heading back into Canberra this Saturday to play St Patrick's, co-captain Niranjan Gupte is hoping the side will carry the confidence boost into their game.
Also winning their first game of the year last weekend, St Patrick's sit just one spot ahead of the Scorchers on the Capital League ladder.
"We started to convert up front against Albury, we got eight goals and we haven't had that opportunity in other games," Gupte said.
"To get that first win was a bit of a relief as well, I think we played the stronger teams towards t he start of the season, which has been great for our development but it was really nice and relieving to get our first win."
In their opening rounds Scorchers struggled to maintain intensity for the full 60-minutes of games, but Gupte said they held on well in their most recent game.
"Towards the end , we were still staying competitive, we had a few lapses at the start of the third which we defensively figured out but after that we were pretty solid for the rest of the game," he said.
"We kept our game plan and composure for the full 60-minutes, right to the end."
A win on Saturday would bring Scorchers on step closer to their goal of finishing top four.
Not having seen St Patrick's play yet this season, Gupte said the side is going in a little unsure of what to expect.
"Based on previous years, they've got pretty good strength throughout the midfield and I suspect they would fall away a bit and look to get us on the counter," he said.
"But to be honest, I'm not too sure."
Scorches play St Patrick's at Carter Field in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.