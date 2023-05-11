The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Scorchers look to use confidence boost in St Patrick's game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Boyd in action for Wagga Scorchers during their opening round game. Picture by Madeline Begley
Adam Boyd in action for Wagga Scorchers during their opening round game. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Scorchers will look to capitalise on the good vibes following their first win of the year last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.