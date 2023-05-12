The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Ship sails as Wagga's top naval officer Lieutenant Commander Matthew Laverty bids city farewell

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAN Lieutenant Commander Matthew Laverty salutes during the Wagga Anzac Day parade last month. Picture contributed
RAN Lieutenant Commander Matthew Laverty salutes during the Wagga Anzac Day parade last month. Picture contributed

Wagga has farewelled one of its top military officers as lieutenant commander Matthew Laverty officially closed the chapter on his stint as Wagga's top Naval officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.