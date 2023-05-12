Wagga has farewelled one of its top military officers as lieutenant commander Matthew Laverty officially closed the chapter on his stint as Wagga's top Naval officer.
Wrapping up his Wagga posting last Friday, Lieut cdr Laverty said his time here has been great and said one the top highlights was giving the keynote address at the 11am Anzac Day service in 2022.
"That was phenomenal," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other highlights included getting out into the community and engaging with groups including the RSL sub-branch, Vietnam Veterans and Legacy.
Lieut cdr Laverty said another highlight was meeting all the Navy veterans in the area.
"I didn't realise how big the navy community was here in Wagga," he said.
When lieut cdr Laverty moved to Wagga in December 2021, he left his family in Canberra.
"My wife was a midwife and the kids were all at school, so [it was important] to keep that stability," he said.
While in Wagga, lieut cdr Laverty has juggled several roles including being the public face of the navy as its most senior officer.
"I was also head of the divisional system in the Riverina, so every navy personnel in the region is aligned to a divisional system and the majority would come up through me," he said.
Another role was as liaison officer between the Navy and the RAAF for aviation technical training.
From this year, he has also taken on a new role overseeing RAAF and navy personnel at the school of technical training.
While many know Wagga for its RAAF Base at Forest Hill and the Blamey Army Barracks at Kapooka, the local naval presence is less well known, but lieut cdr Laverty said it's important to have all three working together.
Reflecting on the recruiting process, he said the navy had "upwards of 120 trainees" in 2022, but has seen a drop this year.
"Unfortunately due to recruiting issues across defence numbers have dropped away over the last 12 months," lieut cdr Laverty said.
But he remains hopeful there will be a turnaround.
So, after just shy of 16 months in the role, lieut cdr Laverty has been "crash posted" back to Canberra.
In his new role he will be working as a personal staff officer for a two star rear admiral.
"I will essentially be the staff officer for the head of navy capability and as you can imagine there will be a lot of briefs, a lot of ministerials," he said.
While he said it's going to be a "steep learning curve," he's excited.
"I'm looking forward to it, especially with all the changes happening in defence at the moment," lieut cdr Laverty said.
While the new top naval officer has not yet been oficially announced, it's understood they will take on the role in July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.