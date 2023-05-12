The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt has secured her ticket to the 2023 Ironman World Championships after finishing second in Port Macquarie

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radka Kahlefeldt is all smiles after crossing the line in second place and securing her spot at the Ironman World Championships later in the year. Picture by Koruptvision
Radka Kahlefeldt is all smiles after crossing the line in second place and securing her spot at the Ironman World Championships later in the year. Picture by Koruptvision

A fantastic second place finish at Ironman Australia held in Port Macquarie has secured Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt a ticket to the 2023 World Championships being held in Kona in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.