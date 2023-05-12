A fantastic second place finish at Ironman Australia held in Port Macquarie has secured Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt a ticket to the 2023 World Championships being held in Kona in October.
This is the second time that Kahlefeldt has qualified for the marquee event after earning a ticket last year following a second place finish at the Ironman Asia Pacific Championships held in Cairns.
However she was unable to compete after a bout of glandular fever forced her to abandon her plans.
After securing her ticket to this years event, Kahlefeldt said it was a huge weight off her shoulders knowing that she now had the opportunity to compete in 2023.
"I'm really happy and it's a relief because of the pressure you put on yourself," Kahlefeldt said.
"If this is your main goal to race in Kona then you obviously have to qualify and that's all done now.
"It's a real relief and hopefully I'll get to the start line this time.
"I've already quickly pre-booked some accommodation as I just wanted to have something locked in because closer to the date it will all be booked out."
While overcome with relief and joy following the race, Kahlefeldt admitted that she struggled throughout the over nine-hour duration of the course and even contemplated retirement at stages.
"I would say that it was my toughest race," she said.
"The course in Port Macquarie the whole bike ride is hilly and it's all up and down with almost no flat sections.
"The road surface is also really rough and really bouncy the whole way and the Wagga roads are super smooth compared to Port Macquarie.
"That took a lot of energy out of me riding there and during the last 40km on the bike, I kind of retired from the sport like twenty times because it was so hard and I didn't enjoy it at all.
"I had basically nothing left in my legs and I was thinking how I am going to do my run after I finished my ride.
"But I just knew that if I pulled out and didn't finish this race then I would regret it for a year, so I just had to try and stay in the game and just keep going."
Kahlefeldt is unsure what lies ahead next for her as she is still tossing up competing at Ironman Cairns in just over a month's time however noted it may not be the smartest decision to put her body through such a gruelling race in such a short turnaround.
"Cairns is pending now because I don't need to do it to qualify," she said.
"I would love to do it because I love the race and it was one of my favourite races last year.
"But it takes so much out of your body and it is probably not very smart to do another full Ironman before Hawaii.
"I'll be negotiating with Brad (Kahlefeldt) in the next week or so and I kind of want to go, but I know it's not smart.
"I'll definitely have a week off training which I think is very important for the body just to refuel and rest up properly."
Kylie Simpson took out the event ahead of Kahlefeldt while Fiona Moriarty finished third.
