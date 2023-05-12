Turvey Park fire station to throw open its doors this weekend

Firefighters are offering locals a chance to see the people and equipment that keep the community safe this Saturday.
Turvey Park Fire Station will open its doors from 10am to 2pm, with a range of free activities, including firefighting demonstrations, station tours, and safety demonstrations.
Station Officer Nathan Pascoe said it would be a good mix of family fun, and fire safety education.
"There's a sausage sizzle, kids packs, bandanas, colouring books, a fire safety display," he said.
"We have drone which will fly up and around, spraying around.
"We'll have four firetrucks and a hazmat van set up"
With Winter around the corner, Mr Pascoe said it was a good time for adults and kids alike to brush up on their fire safety.
"House fires are more common in winter" he said.
"People seem to crank up the heaters, have the clothes too close, or leave them on when they leave.
"That's why we advocate smoke alarms."
Statistics show the risk of fatality in a house fire is halved if the residence has a working smoke alarm. Despite improvements in technology, many homes still have old, or non-functional smoke alarms.
Fire alarms should be tested every month, and replaced every ten years.
Mr Pascoe said winter fire safety is simple, but very important; a visit on Saturday of half an hour could be enough to save a life. For people busy this Saturday, Turvey Park Fire and Rescue offer free fire safety inspections, and free advice to anyone.
"Make sure when you're cooking, you stay a metre away, you don't overload your powerboards, you have an escape plan," Mr Pascoe said.
"If you've got chimneys, make sure they're serviced and in working order."
