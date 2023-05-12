The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park fire station to throw open its doors this weekend


By Dan Holmes
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 10:00am
Station Officer Nathan Pascoe, Senior Firefighter Neil Trezona and Senior Firefighter Ben Wood. Picture by Ash Smith.
Firefighters are offering locals a chance to see the people and equipment that keep the community safe this Saturday.

