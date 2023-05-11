Inflation isn't stopping loved ones from spoiling the special mums in their lives with gift sales already soaring ahead of Mother's Day.
Freckles Flowers owner Brittany Murphy-Bailey has been a florist for the last three years through the pandemic and as inflation has sky-rocketed.
Despite the challenges imposed on everyone and everything in recent years, Miss Murphy-Bailey said it hasn't come at a cost to the flower market.
"Generally [sales over the last three years] seem to be the same," she said.
"As far as we can tell everything is the same, the cost has gone up for flowers, so it is a little bit more expensive but people still seem to be spending."
Miss Murphy-Bailey said they had already been inundated for Mother's Day on Sunday.
"It's the biggest day of the year, a hundred per cent," she said.
"We've started getting our big influx, so the last two days we have really started popping off.
"It will be Sunday that we will get all of the last-minute orders coming in but it is good to see a lot of people getting ahead of the curve.
"There's no complaints, it's been really good the computer has been constantly going off."
Among the most popular requests are arranged posy boxes.
"We get a lot of people requesting posy boxes, so a lot of arranged boxes will go out," Miss Murphy-Bailey said.
"There's a lot of different things people can pick but mostly posy boxes, you can't go wrong with a posy box."
The sale numbers show that if in doubt, flowers are the perfect gift idea.
"Everyone should do it - you can't go wrong with a box of flowers for mum and we have chocolates, we have soaps and candles we can add on to that," Miss Murphy-Bailey said.
"It's the thought that counts and flowers are a nice way to start.
You can call us, go online at; www.frecklesflowers.com.au or they can come in and see us."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
