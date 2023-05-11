Fresh start for CSU after coaching change

The tough start to the season for CSU has just become even harder with the shock departure of co-coach Danny Edwards.
Four games into his second season with Reddies, Edwards stepped down from his coaching role.
It comes after a drama-filled 69-0 loss to Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
It was the club's fourth loss to start the season with 50 points their average losing margin.
Southern Inland have launched an investigation to ascertain if any code of conduct breaches occurred on the sidelines.
The investigation is ongoing.
CSU president Dean Smart confirmed CSU are also holding their own investigation.
However Edwards confirmed his departure from the role.
Instead he is looking to have more time for his family.
"There's no animosity, nothing has happened, I just decided I needed to step away from rugby and have some family time," Edwards said.
READ MORE
CSU already had a large coaching line up assembled at the start of the season which included 2022 co-coaches Edwards and Jock Crockatt continuing in their roles.
Mick Small had also come in as the club coaching mentor.
However Crockatt had already taken a step back before the start of the season.
Smart revealed plans for himself and co-captain Cam Donoghue to join Michael Wakeling, Justin Wakeling and Tyson Morgan in the co-coaching arrangement.
"At the moment it is going to be a bit of a collective with the current co-coaching staff," Smart said.
"We've got Wako (Michael Wakeling), Buzz (Justin Wakeling) and Tyson while Smally is still going to have a bit of a say in it but he's unavailable for the next couple of weeks.
"Cam and myself will also try to step up and help out."
It has been a lean number of years for CSU, with just seven wins in the last eight seasons.
However Smart is confident the club can overcome the issue.
"We will group together and figure out what is going on but we've always figured it out," he said.
Instead their focus is on preparing for the trip to take on Tumut at Jarrah Oval on Saturday.
Smart is hoping to have a few more players on deck.
"It's going to be a bit of a challenge this weekend as we've got a few injuries as well," he said.
"We will have to see what player numbers are like.
"We got a few injuries from last weekend and in previous weeks as well.
"We're hoping to have a few players coming back from injury."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.