Fresh start for CSU after coaching change

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 4:30pm
Danny Edwards has stepped down as CSU's co-coach after their drama-filled 69-0 loss to Ag College on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
The tough start to the season for CSU has just become even harder with the shock departure of co-coach Danny Edwards.

