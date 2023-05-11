Mouse Almighty will be chasing consecutive victories in the Albury Sprint Classic on Friday as apprentice jockey Holly Durnan searches for her first career win.
The feature race over 1000 metres will be run on a heavy surface which is ideal for Mouse Almighty who has won four times in similar conditions.
Twelve months ago, Mouse Almighty defeated subsequent dual Moonee Valley winner Boss Lady Rocks and on Friday she will race for the second time in eight days after finishing unplaced in the Wagga Town Plate.
Mouse Almighty ($9.50 NSW TAB) will again race against Magnetic ($3.40) which led the field before finishing eighth in the Town Plate.
Magnetic has one of the best records of any galloper which has competed in the Southern District in the past year.
He has to concede Mouse Almighty seven kilograms, while he has slightly less weight than the top weight Lady Solly (63.5kg).
Trainer George Dimitropoulos said Mouse Almighty was in great order after her second start back from a spell.
"She was beaten less than a length first-up in Sydney and then last week I wasn't expecting her to win in that grade over that distance (1200m)," he said.
"The 1000 metres is more suitable and Holly has ridden her a bit for me and her four kilogram claim brings her in with a nice weight (55.5kg).
"She is a brilliant 1000 metres horse. I can't say she will win, but she will be right up there all of the way."
Mouse Almighty has been under the care of Dimitropoulos for some four years with her career highlight being her last victory at Moonee Valley in September.
The six-year-old is drawn directly outside of Magnetic with the pair likely to set up a fast tempo with Seventh Seal.
Durnan has had six race rides for two seconds and guided Mouse Almighty to a trial victory in April by more than four lengths
Lady Solly is a proven performer winning eight races and over $330,000 prize money.
Her latest victory was at Moonee Valley in March and on Friday and has to contend with a big weight and wide draw with a lot of speedy horses drawn inside at the start.
Hardware Lane from gate one should get a favourable run, while stable mate Seventh Seal (third in this race last year) is one of the most consistent gallopers in the region.
Lipstick Swing from barrier three has early speed to take up the lead as she steps up in grade on her recent starts.
Noble Nightowl is also a noted speedster with a strong record, while Smiler Marshall has never raced in better form with two wins and a second at the Wagga Cup meeting last Friday.
