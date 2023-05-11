Wagga Women's Health Centre director hopes the city will benefit from the federal government's investment into ending domestic violence.
The 2022-2023 budget allocated $589.3 million to the national plan to end domestic violence against women and children and other safety programs.
Wagga Women's Health Centre director Carissa Campbell said she was excited to see the government dedicate significant resources to address the issue.
"I was really excited to see some funding for the national plan to end domestic violence because the plan is really great, but it needs money to be implemented," she said.
"I really hope we have the opportunity or Wagga has the opportunity to benefit from that money."
The plan is an overarching policy framework covering prevention, early intervention, response and recovery for the next 10 years.
Funding will go towards things like extending the escaping violence payment, creating a perpetrator risk assessment framework for front line service providers and reviewing emergency accommodation.
"The budget] is delivering programs and policies that are designed to echo long beyond this term of Parliament and permanently shift the dial on women's equality," Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said.
From July 1, early childhood education will also be cheaper for more families, with the government investing $72.4 million to better train and expand the workforce.
"A huge barrier to returning to the workforce is the cost of childcare, and it can make it pointless to return," Ms Campbell said.
"We want women to be able to earn as much as possible to secure their future."
The government also extended single parent payments to continue until the child turns 14, instead of eight. More than 90 per cent of all single parents in Australia are women.
"Being a single parent is a huge job and you need some financial support, it's actually nice to see that recognised," Ms Campbell said.
