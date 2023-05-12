A six per cent increase to the Road User Charge (RUC) comes as yet another blow to Riverina transport operators already struggling with inflation.
The Albanese Government will increase the RUC by six per cent a year over the next three years, increasing it from 27.2 cents per litre of diesel to 32.4 cents.
The 2023-24 Federal Budget announcement was agreed upon by federal, state and territory transport ministers.
The RUC applies to each litre of diesel used by heavy vehicles such as buses, coaches and trucks on public roads.
While the charge typically goes towards road maintenance and repair, the current condition of NSW roads and the 'lack' of new road infrastructure announcements in the budget has left a Wagga truck driver bitter.
Geoff Crouch from Ron Crouch Transport said it is 'ironic' and 'disappointing' that the federal budget didn't address road infrastructure this time around but heavy vehicle operators were slapped with such a hefty charge increase.
"The increase in the road user charge and heavy vehicle registration charges are certainly a lot higher than I expected and more than I would have liked," Mr Crouch said.
"They are substantial increases that will make it difficult for a lot of transport operators to continue and maintain their viability."
Mr Crouch said it is a decision that will have a flow-on effect, and while it may see improvement in years to come, at present it comes at a huge financial loss to the transport industry.
"It affects every single truck, there is not a truck it doesn't affect," he said.
"The vast majority of these operators will simply have no choice but to pass on those higher costs to their customers.
"It's an awful lot more than what we're paying now."
Mr Crouch said the Federal Budget was a disappointment as it did not address 'critical' needs for the industry which he said the country could not be without.
"I was disappointed by the lack of any announcements for significant investments for road infrastructure which is critically needed to ensure the road transport industry continues to be the lifeblood of the Australian economy," he said.
"I find it ironic."
Mr Crouch's thoughts were mimicked by Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack who said the Riverina electorate will bear the costs of further cuts to regional infrastructure.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
