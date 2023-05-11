It's been a long time coming but Wagga City Wanderers will finally play at Gissing Oval for the first time this year on Saturday.
Wanderers were handed a 6-game away streak to start their Capital League season and will host Queanbeyan in Wagga in their round six game.
Ahead of the season start the Wanderers hoped to get as many points as possible on the road.
While they secured two wins in Canberra, they head into this weekend's game on the back of two losses, including a 5-3 loss to Yoogali in Griffith last weekend.
Co-captain Morris Kadzola said this weekend's game will be no walk in the park.
"I think there will be a bit of pressure, coming off losing two games," Kadzola said.
"Now we are playing at home, there's pressure to finish but I think we can handle it."
After a regroup at training on Tuesday night Kadzola said the side is ready to go for this weekend's game after a disappointing performance.
"The derby is never easy, and coming off a loss too, there was a bit of confusion in the group," he said.
"We didn't play well, the first half was okay and then it went down from there, as a team we didn't play well."
Coming off two losses now, Kadzola said a change in attitude is needed within the Wanderers side if they want to get a win.
"Us as players, we need to change our attitude I think, we need to be positive every time, and hopefully at Thursday training we will see a lot of positive attitudes," he said.
"If you have a good attitude, if you train well, you play well."
Queanbeyan haven't lost a game yet this season, and Kadzola believes getting an early goal will significantly help the side's chances.
Much harder to chase down the opposition than hold the lead, if Wanderers are able to score first he believes they will set themselves in a good position for the rest of the game.
Wanderers play Queanbeyan at Gissing Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
