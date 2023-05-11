Coolamon has received a massive early-season boost with ruckman Anthony Atkin confirmed to return to Kindra Park.
Atkin last played for the Hoppers in 2021 with injury unfortunately limiting his output to just the five games at the start of the season.
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett was excited to welcome Atkin back to the Hoppers saying his addition would be a massive boost to their midfield.
"If you've got a good midfield it just gives them the first option," Barrett said.
"You can start dictating teams and where you want to run instead of just being on the back foot and trying to defend the whole time.
"Obviously we've seen already across the league with teams that have decent rucks and I'm not saying that we don't have decent rucks.
"But just a tall ruckman option has suited them really well like Turvey, but then Ganmain on the weekend their ruckman going through there had a pretty good game himself.
"So when we can get him to play it's going to be huge for us.
"It's not that he needs to win every tap, but just half the contest and with the midfield we've got that's all we need.
"It's going to be awesome once he gets here."
Atkin's first game is likely to be in the next fortnight and Barrett said he would be used sporadically throughout the rest of the regular season before having full availability for finals should the Hoppers qualify.
"His first game will probably be in the next two weeks which will be really good," he said.
"I think he will probably also line up against Griffith in the coming weeks and we will probably have him for half the season and then finals as well."
After having his last season interrupted with injury, Barrett said Atkin was keen to return to the Hoppers and play a part in their 2023 campaign.
"We always stayed in touch and Akers played a big role while he was here at Coolamon," he said.
"In that 2021 season before he left he was leading our best and fairest, he's a quality player and it's just not what he does around the ruck it's what he does around the field as well.
"Once it hits the ground he's like another midfielder in there in terms of his tackling, pressure and getting his hands on the footy.
"We have just kept in touch and then he mentioned that he didn't play last year, his body was right and he was pretty keen to have a crack.
"He saw what we were doing at Coolamon this year and said he'd like to come play again which is really good."
