The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon has received a major early season boost with ruckman Anthony Atkin confirmed to return to the Hoppers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon has received a massive boost welcoming back ruckman Anthony Atkin to the Hoppers.
Coolamon has received a massive boost welcoming back ruckman Anthony Atkin to the Hoppers.

Coolamon has received a massive early-season boost with ruckman Anthony Atkin confirmed to return to Kindra Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.