Since the UNISONg choir first began meeting over Zoom in the midst of lockdowns, the number of members has tripled.
The all woman choir has not only become a weekly hobby for the 30 singers, but also a regular social outing and place to meet friends.
Choir director Lynette Hogan said not only did the choir give women singing lessons, but also had many benefits for mental health.
"Just socially, meeting people each week and seeing the same faces, making old friends and new friends," she said.
"We sing a range of genres, my idea is that I can't please everyone with one song so we chop and change what we sing."
They're inviting more women to come join their rehearsal in the lead up to a singing workshop with world-renowned vocalist Naomi Crellin on Saturday, May 27.
Ms Hogan said as a member of Australia's top vocal group, The Idea of North, she will be running singing lessons in the morning before an "low pressure" showcase in the afternoon.
"We just sing a few songs, and it's at the playhouse so it's a really nice venue," she said.
"We will just have fun basically."
Wagga Women's Health Centre director Carissa Campbell said the choir was a fun after work activity to get involved in.
"We see so many women who are so busy looking after everybody else in their life, and they just want to take a minute for themselves," she said.
"This is such a good way to do that, there's no auditions, no stress and it's for a short period on a Monday night.
"There's no such thing as not being able to sing... that's the joy of now auditions, if you've got a voice then you are welcome."
For those interested in joining the UNISONg Choir, anyone is welcome to attend a rehearsal, held on Monday evenings at PCYC from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Naomi Crellin's singing workshop is at the Riverina Playhouse from 2pm to 4.30pm, and tickets cost $15.
The showcase will begin at 5pm.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
