CONVERTING their opportunities up forward is the key to Charles Sturt University turning their season around, according to co-coach Dusty Rogers.
The Bushpigs have won just one of their opening four games ahead of a tough trip to Victoria Park on Saturday to face undefeated ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek.
While they have won just one of four, CSU showed promising signs when having the better of Marrar last week for extended periods before ultimately going down by 13 points.
Rogers, who stepped up from an assistant's role to co-coach this year alongside Travis Cohalan, believes it's a matter of getting the forward line to click.
"I think we're playing good footy, we're just not converting, really," Rogers said.
"We're heading in the right direction, we're doing everything outside of the forward 50 correct, we're getting the ball there, we're just not hitting the scoreboard and impacting the scoreboard.
"We've just got to find a way to fix that and we'll be right up there."
The forward line issues comes after the departure of last year's full-forward Jeff Ladd, who booted 42 goals for the year, while departed ruck Andrew Dickins was second on CSU's list with 19.
Rogers says the loss of those two players has naturally played some part in their connectivity issues.
"Yeah I think so sometimes. It's just been one of those years with the uni students," he said.
"We started early and they hadn't been back long and then they had a uni holiday and they went away, then they came back and so we haven't had a lot of time together as a unit so getting that time together is going to make a big difference from here on out.
"Probably I guess a little bit of that leadership from (Ladd) as well, a senior player probably helped a bit last year too."
While there is no tougher challenge in Farrer League footy at the moment then the Magpies at The Rock, Rogers is not scared of the challenge.
"We're always a chance. We managed to get them in the last round last year," he said.
"I think if we can play our best footy, we'll definitely be up there with them.
"We've just got to turn up and play but you can't go into any game I guess without hope. There is always a chance, there is two teams playing and anything can happen on the day."
CSU belted the Magpies the last time the two teams met in the final round last year. Rogers does not think they will refer to that day in the lead up to this occasion.
"Not so much as a group. Internally, Trav and I have mentioned that our best footy is good enough," he said.
"We knocked off second and fourth last year, North Wagga and The Rock, in the last two rounds so we played really good footy in the last two rounds and we definitely have the capabilities to do it, we've just got to put it all together."
Rogers says he is enjoying the co-coaching position despite conceding not much has changed.
"It's been good, it's been fun. Very similar to last year in the roles and responsibilities," he said.
"Trav and I work well together and the assistant coaching group from last year still took a bit of responsibility and had a say in stuff, it's just more of a formal title for the same job now."
