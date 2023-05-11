Tiggerlong Mate looks primed to keep his recent run going on Friday night as he looks to make it four-wins straight at Wagga Greyhound Club.
Trainer Michael Finn was hopeful that Mate could continue his recent strong showing with another victory over 525m.
"He's looking good and he's been going really good," Finn said.
"He just find that rail then sits there and keeps pegging them back."
Adding to Mate's chances is the fact that he has drawn box two for Friday night's race which has seen him place in each of his four starts.
Finn said Mate prefers the inside draw with two of his last three wins coming from box one.
"He likes the rail," he said.
"He just stays on the rail and if they fan off he gets to sort of run through on the corner. But we will see what happens as it's still a hard race and there's some pretty handy dogs in it."
Peter Cowell's Double Mint is one of the main competitors that Mate will have to contend with while Finn will also have Tiggerlong Car jumping from box seven who is another real chance.
"She is pretty fresh as she hasn't raced for three weeks," he said.
"She's a fourth grade now and it's a bit hard to get runs when you get up in the grades."
Car is also perfectly boxed and Finn believes that if she can get a half decent jump and stays out of trouble then she should be right in contention.
There is an 11-race card set for Friday night with the first race starting at 6.42pm.
