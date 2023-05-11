The Daily Advertiser
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 11 2023 - 8:30pm
Tiggerlong Mate looks primed to make it four wins in a row on Friday night after a solid run of form in recent weeks. Picture by Courtney Rees
Tiggerlong Mate looks primed to keep his recent run going on Friday night as he looks to make it four-wins straight at Wagga Greyhound Club.

