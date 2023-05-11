Tumut co-coach Zac Masters has been given a four-month time frame to recover from ankle surgery.
In a big blow for the Blues' premiership hopes, Masters will go under the knife next week to fix ligament damage suffered in the round two loss to Temora.
It will likely rule the star front rower out for the rest of the season.
Masters is devastated by the prognosis.
"It's very disappointing especially after the way things finished last year," Masters said.
"I was pretty keen to have a big year but in saying that I've got to count myself lucky I don't have to have my shoulder operated on as well and I've been pretty lucky over the years with injuries.
"It is disappointing but these things happen in footy sometimes."
However he has been able to avoid surgery as well after taking an AC joint issue from round one.
Instead it is hoped it will resolve over the time his ankle needs.
"He's hopeful the shoulder will settle down by itself," Masters said.
"I've done my left AC before, and this one is probably a fair bit worse, but surgery for that can be pretty dramatic.
"They pretty much cut the end of your collarbone off so it doesn't impinge and I'd rather not do that so we will see if it settles."
Tumut will also be without Jacob Toppin to take on Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
He picked up a rib cartilage issue in their win over Junee last week.
However Jordan Anderson has been cleared to play.
"He was pretty worried he might have had a fracture in his neck again but luckily he hasn't," Masters said.
"He will be right to go this weekend."
It will see Anderson return at halfback with Lachlan Bristow back to hooker.
Both Gundagai and Tumut are coming off their first wins of the season.
As such it shapes as an important game for both club's so early in the year.
It will be an even bigger day with Gundagai celebrating their 1983 premiership reunion, their charity day for Riverina Bluebell as well as same-day football with the junior league.
"It's really important for both teams and no matter where you are on the ladder or how your team is going, these games are always tough," Masters said.
"It will be a really good contest and a massive day with 6s right through to first grade and even our first all abilities team from Tumut is coming up so it should be a great day."
Tumut took a step in the right direction to get their first win on the board.
However Masters is looking to see some more improvement from the side, particularly with ball security.
"There's so much we need to improve on," Masters said.
"It's been a bit of a muddling preparation for us this year in terms of training so we're still getting combinations and we've had changes every week in our spine and the whole side so it makes it hard to get any rhythm and work on those combinations.
"Hopefully we can stay away from these injuries now and start to get our combinations right.
"We can only improve and they are improving and it's just timing things in terms of combinations and knowing who you are running off as at the moment our back rowers and centres are always running off someone different each week.
"Everything changes when that happens."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
