The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Group Nine teams - round four

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Anderson returns at halfback for Tumut's clash with Gundagai on Saturday.
Jordan Anderson returns at halfback for Tumut's clash with Gundagai on Saturday.

Gundagai v Tumut

Saturday, Anzac Park, 2.45pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.