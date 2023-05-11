Winter is fast approaching as a Wagga charity prepares to take to the streets to support those struggling to make ends meet.
The Salvation Army's annual Red Shield Appeal is set to get underway from next Monday.
Auxiliary Lieutenant David Hopewell said the Wagga community generously gave $25,000 last year and is hoping despite the economic climate, that the public will dig deep once again.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Times are hard, but we're urging people to be generous to support members of the community doing it tough," Aux Lieut Hopewell said.
"There are a number of ways the community can get involved including through the door knock, online fundraising or organising a collection at your school, workplace or sporting event."
Aux Lieut Hopewell said all money raised from the appeal stays in town with some of the funds used to support members of the community through winter.
"Lots of people out there are struggling and doing it pretty tough right now," he said.
To illustrate how bad things are right now, he said Salvation Army's local welfare arm Doorways is seeing "50 to 60 people a week."
"I would say that's doubled since last year," he said.
The Wagga community is already showing a united approach, with many groups backing the appeal, including local Rotary clubs, the Apex Club, Lions Club and the Kapooka Army Base.
Despite this, Aux Lieut Hopewell said they would gladly welcome more hands on deck.
"We always need more volunteers," he said.
The fundraiser will culminate with Red Shield weekend on May 20-21.
Those interested in helping out are encouraged to call David Hopewell on 6921 7895.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.