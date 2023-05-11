The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Salvation Army call for Wagga public to help those in need as Red Shield Appeal set to get underway

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvos David Hopewell with the Red Shield mascot 'Shieldy'. Picture by Les Smith
Salvos David Hopewell with the Red Shield mascot 'Shieldy'. Picture by Les Smith

Winter is fast approaching as a Wagga charity prepares to take to the streets to support those struggling to make ends meet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.