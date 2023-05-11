Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said a new "food tax" would hurt those already struggling with the cost of living.
The government's new biosecurity policy announced on budget night, will increase funding by $1 billion over the forward estimates.
According to a departmental press release, this will include $845 million to maintain current biosecurity policy, $40.6 million over four years for the Indigenous Ranger Biosecurity Program, and $145.2 million over three years from 2023-24 for the Simplified Targeting and Enhanced Processing System, or STEPS - a modern digital system to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of biosecurity clearance in cargo pathways.
This will be paid for in part by a new tax on importers and primary producers.
Mr McCormack said the new tax on farmers to pay was senseless and would be passed on to consumers, which meant even higher grocery prices for all Australians.
"It is quite rude that the Labor Government would ask farmers to pay for the biosecurity costs of importers from other countries, especially considering the power of work they do to keep our economy strong," Mr McCormack said.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the new system would protect farmers' livelihoods into the future.
"Michael McCormack and the National Party have no credibility on biosecurity," he said.
"In nine years in power, they failed to deliver long-term biosecurity funding and their last Budget planned to cut biosecurity funding by nearly 20 per cent.
"Our new, fairer system will see farmers contribute 6 percent of the total cost, with 48 percent coming from importers and 44 per cent from taxpayers."
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said the new tax will raise about $47.5 million dollars a year, but the imposts on farmers should be relatively modest.
"A cattle (grass fed) producer will pay an extra $0.5 or 50 cents per head," they wrote.
"A domestic apple producer will pay an extra $0.001845 or less than 0.19 cents per kg.
"For those producers with commodities not subject to statutory levies, arrangements will be negotiated on a commodity-specific basis."
Mr McCormack said the government's increase to the road user charge on truckies will add to grocery bills for families too, because "transport companies can't absorb that cost".
The Heavy Vehicle Road User Charge will increase by six per cent over three years, netting a predicted $1.1 billion for use on road repair.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
