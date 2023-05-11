The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Biosecurity and roads taxes will hurt families, says Mccormack

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael McCormack said the new tax on farmers to pay was senseless after Tuesday night's federal budget. Picture from file
Michael McCormack said the new tax on farmers to pay was senseless after Tuesday night's federal budget. Picture from file

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said a new "food tax" would hurt those already struggling with the cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.