Collingullie-Glenfield Park are heading into this Sunday's grand final rematch looking to regain some form after a couple of uncharacteristic performances to start the season.
After a strong win in round one against Narrandera, the Demons lost consecutive games at home against Turvey Park and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Demons coach Nick Perryman was hopeful they should regain a couple of key players for the clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong with Harry Wichman, Jayden Klemke, Noah Harper, Josh Conlan and Matt Klemke all potential inclusions for the clash with the Lions.
Coming off the bye, Perryman was hoping the freshen up would be beneficial for his side in what he was predicting would be a good contest.
"We are definitely looking forward to the weekend," Perryman said.
"We had the bye last week so we are a bit fresher and hopefully we can get a couple of guys back into the team.
"We are looking forward to a good challenge against Ganmain who are in-form."
The clash at Ganmain Sportsground will mark the first time the two teams meet since last year's Riverina League grand final where the Lions prevailed by 17-points.
Perryman admitted that factor hadn't been discussed during the week with their aim purely being on regaining some form.
"I haven't really thought about it to be honest," he said.
"We have just been trying to work on a few things the last couple of weeks and focus on ourselves at the moment.
"We are trying to get a few things right, so hopefully we can get them right on the weekend."
The week off gave the Demons a chance to hone in on a couple of areas in which they have lacked throughout the past couple of games.
Perryman said they weren't having to work on too much and believed that his side wasn't too far off the mark.
"It's just the fundamentals really," he said.
"Just going back to basics and getting them right first and I don't think we are far away from it.
"We've had some good quarters, but we've probably been a bit wasteful at times.
"Hopefully everything can click on the weekend."
After a somewhat slow start, the Lions roared back into form on Sunday defeating Turvey Park by 23-points.
Perryman said it was hard to gauge where the game would be won on Sunday saying that the Lions had dominant players in all areas of the ground.
"They have obviously got some good taller players down back, up forward and through the ruck," he said.
"It's always a strength of theirs then they've got some good smaller players on the ball as well.
"That will be the key areas for us, but in saying that we are going to focus on ourselves and get a bit of form back into a couple of players."
