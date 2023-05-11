The Daily Advertiser
Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is hopeful his side can regain some form in this Sunday's clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 11 2023 - 12:45pm
Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is looking forward to this weekend's clash against GGGM. Picture by Madeline Begley
Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is looking forward to this weekend's clash against GGGM. Picture by Madeline Begley

Collingullie-Glenfield Park are heading into this Sunday's grand final rematch looking to regain some form after a couple of uncharacteristic performances to start the season.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

