TALENTED Marrar footballer Blake Walker is enjoying a new challenge presented to him this year at the Bombers.
After establishing himself as an important part of Marrar's backline over the past couple of years, Walker has been thrown forward this season under new coach Cal Gardner.
Walker has spent the season so far between centre-half-forward and full-forward and quickly found himseld as Marrar's main man after a knee injury to Brad Turner in round two.
It is an opportunity he has embraced, returning seven goals from the opening five rounds, including three crucial ones in the tight win over East Wagga-Kooringal.
"It's certainly interesting. A lot different but it's a really good challenge. A really good learning opportunity, I think," Walker said.
Walker said he had to go a long way back to recall the last time he played forward.
"I reckon the last time was probably Auskick, back when you had to swap in zones," he laughed.
"I've been mainly across the backline and midfield.
"It was always a bit of a joke last year between me and Harry (Reynolds) about moving up forward. Then in the pre-season there was talks about it. I just took it in my stride I guess, give it a go.
"It's been a good change up actually. It's certainly challenging but it's good fun."
Injury restricted Walker to just six games last year, but he returned to play a part in Marrar's premiership success.
Suddenly, at just 20, he finds himself as one of the more experienced players in a young Bombers group.
"It is a weird feeling, knowing you're one of the older ones. Coming through, I've always been the youngest," he said.
"It's good. It gives me an opportunity to show a bit of leadership and help out the young ones coming through.
"I think it's quite refreshing, having such a young group too. It feels like everyone just gets around each other.
"It's good vibes. It's probably a step back from last year, seriousness wise, but it's very enjoyable at the moment."
He is also enjoying the opportunity to play alongside younger brother Caleb in first grade.
"Yeah it's good. I missed out last year so it was good," he said.
"He doesn't kick me the ball much but so I get into him about that."
The Bombers have won three of their opening five games to find themselves in fourth spot.
Walker believes there are good signs at Langtry Oval.
"We've got an extensive injury list of course but I think if we can play four quarters of footy, we're going alright," he said.
"We're just a little bit inconsistent at the moment, being a young side still gelling together.
"I think our best footy is still ahead of us which is exciting."
With their wins all coming by a margin of 13 points or less, Marrar face another tough battle against Temora on Saturday.
The fifth-placed Kangaroos returned to winning form with a strong second half effort against North Wagga last Saturday.
"Playing Temora is always a tough contested battle," he said.
"They've got a few injuries as well so we'll wait and see what they dish up because the comp at the moment, I think anyone can win on their day, which is good."
Meantime, Marrar has been dealt yet another injury blow with midfielder Jed Jenkins out for four to eight weeks with an ankle injury.
Jenkins had arguably been the pick of the Bombers' midfield over the opening month, shouldering a heavy workload with a number of fellow on-ballers either injured or unavailable.
Jenkins will learn more in coming days but has been given an initial four to eight week timeline.
The Bombers will welcome back Jackson Moye, Zach Walgers and Josh Staines. Walgers was a late withdrawal in the win over CSU last week.
They will also be without Connor Willis and Charlie Munn due to unavailability.
